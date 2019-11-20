Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts 22 points, 10 dimes in win

Holiday tallied 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Holiday has scored at least 22 points in three of the last four games, this after being limited to 19 or less in each of the first eight tilts this season. He has also logged three double-doubles across the last six games while Lonzo Ball (hip) has been out compared to zero through the first six tilts of 2019-20. Having broken out of his early season slump, Holiday will look to keep it rolling during Thursday's matchup versus the Suns.