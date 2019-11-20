Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts 22 points, 10 dimes in win
Holiday tallied 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.
Holiday has scored at least 22 points in three of the last four games, this after being limited to 19 or less in each of the first eight tilts this season. He has also logged three double-doubles across the last six games while Lonzo Ball (hip) has been out compared to zero through the first six tilts of 2019-20. Having broken out of his early season slump, Holiday will look to keep it rolling during Thursday's matchup versus the Suns.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Monster line in Thursday's victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Nears triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Solid production despite loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...