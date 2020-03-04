Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts triple-double

Holiday registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holiday extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to nine games, but he has also posted value as an elite facilitator during that span. The veteran point guard has registered double-digit assists five times during that stretch and is averaging 19.4 points with 9.8 assists during that nine-game period.