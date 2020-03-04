Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Posts triple-double
Holiday registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 loss to the Timberwolves.
Holiday extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to nine games, but he has also posted value as an elite facilitator during that span. The veteran point guard has registered double-digit assists five times during that stretch and is averaging 19.4 points with 9.8 assists during that nine-game period.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 11 in loss to Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Inefficient in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big double-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One dime away from double-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles once again•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...