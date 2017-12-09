Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 14 points in OT loss
Holiday supplied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings.
Holiday's offensive contributions saw a notable downturn over those of his last two games, contests in which he'd posted 34 and 27 points, respectively. The return of Anthony Davis from a groin injury undoubtedly played a role, as Holiday saw his shot attempts drop to 12 after he'd put up a total of 41 in the prior pair of contests. Holiday's offensive contributions unsurprisingly fluctuate when sharing the floor with DeMarcus Cousins and Davis, but he remains a solid source of scoring rebounds and assists.
