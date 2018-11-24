Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 22 points Friday
Holiday managed 22 points (10-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.
Holiday came back down to Earth shooting Friday night, albeit it was still a productive outing despite his inability to hit the three. His consistent point and assist totals should continue to place him as a nightly double-double threat moving forward.
