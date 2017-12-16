Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Friday's loss
Holiday tallied 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt) eight rebounds, six assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Friday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Holiday was the ideal third wheel on the Pelicans offense behind Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, shooting at least 50.0 percent from three-point range for the fifth consecutive game. The nine-year veteran is enjoying an excellent December across the stat sheet, averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in nine contests thus far this month. With his penchant for multi-category production, Holiday's fantasy stock is trending in the right direction, irrespective of format.
