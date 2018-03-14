Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Tuesday's win

Holiday scored 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding nine assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Hornets.

The 27-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in seven of the last 10 games, averaging 22.9 points, 7.8 assists, 4.7 boards, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. Holiday seems to have finally found a rhythm again working alongside Rajon Rondo, and with the Pelicans needing every win they can get to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture, their backcourt duo will need to stay productive down the stretch.