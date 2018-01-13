Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 points Friday

Holiday scored 25 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Holiday complimented the two all-star big men Friday night, missing just three shots while contributing In other statistical categories to help lead the Pelicans to a contested win. While his season average sits at 18 points per game, he had been in a slump over the past three contests, so the efficient scoring output should provide owners a little relief to see Holiday bounce back with a solid night.