Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 points Saturday

Holiday contributed 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.

The 27-year-old continues to play an integral part in the Pelicans' playoff push, as he's now eclipsed the 20-point mark in four of the last six contests. Holiday has continued to supplement his stellar shooting and scoring efforts with strong work across the rest of the stat sheet, hauling in between five and 11 rebounds in five of the last six games and dishing out six to 11 assists in each of those contests, as well. Moreover, he's now racked up multiple steals in five straight, leading to some very fantasy-friendly lines during the stretch run. With New Orleans still looking to secure their postseason spot in an extremely tight Western Conference, he projects for similarly elevated usage over the final two games of the season.