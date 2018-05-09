Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 27 points in season-ending defeat

Holiday delivered 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 46 minutes during New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Like Anthony Davis, Holiday left it all on the court in the Pelicans' season-ending loss, The veteran guard posted a series-high scoring total, and both his rebound and assist tallies were postseason bests. Holiday was locked in with his shot throughout the second season as well, failing to hit the 50.0 percent mark from the field in just two of nine games. The nine-year pro enjoyed a highly successful regular season, as well, tallying new personal bests in scoring (19.0), shooting percentage (49.4) and rebounds (4.5).