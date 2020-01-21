Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Probable vs. Spurs

Holiday is probable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to a left elbow strain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

This designation appears to be precautionary, as Holiday made his return to the court Monday, putting up 36 points across 32 minutes of action. The expectation is that he'll get the green light prior to Wednesday's tip.

