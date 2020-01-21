Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Probable vs. Spurs
Holiday is probable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to a left elbow strain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
This designation appears to be precautionary, as Holiday made his return to the court Monday, putting up 36 points across 32 minutes of action. The expectation is that he'll get the green light prior to Wednesday's tip.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...