Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Probable with knee soreness
Holiday is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to left knee soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Holiday has emerged from Friday's loss to the Nuggets with knee soreness, but he's still expected to play Sunday. Over his past three appearances, Holiday is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block across 35.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.