Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Probable with knee soreness

Holiday is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to left knee soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Holiday has emerged from Friday's loss to the Nuggets with knee soreness, but he's still expected to play Sunday. Over his past three appearances, Holiday is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block across 35.0 minutes.