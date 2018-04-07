Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Produces solid stat line in big win

Holiday posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Suns.

Holiday recorded his first double-double since early March although he did record a triple-double two weeks ago. Even though Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant players in the sport, it's Holiday that really makes this offense tick, and he appears more than ready to surprise some people come playoff time. It appears more and more likely that they'll squeak in but they'll keep their starting five out there until they have a good idea where they stand.