Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Productive all-around game versus Nets

Holiday scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 49 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 win over the Nets.

Holiday struggled a bit from the foul line, but he contributed efficiently elsewhere across the board in this double overtime affair. He's been inconsistent as scorer of late, eclipsing the 20-point mark in two of his last five games while failing to top 11 points in any of the other three. Holiday has also seen his assist numbers fluctuate based on Rajon Rondo's usage, meaning he'll need to become more reliable with his shot to continue providing steady fantasy returns.