Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Puts up efficient 16 points
Holiday scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 123-114 preseason victory over the Spurs.
As anticipated, the quadriceps injury that prevented Holiday from playing Friday against Utah was only a short-term concern and didn't seem to impact him at all in Sunday's tune-up game. The offseason departures of Anthony Davis and Julius Randle could help Holiday improve upon his 25.4 usage percentage from 2018-19, though he may sacrifice some assists while playing off the ball more often to accommodate new arrival Lonzo Ball.
