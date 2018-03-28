Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Puts up triple-double in loss

Holiday tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Rajon Rondo (wrist) out, Holiday shouldered the load in the backcourt and put up his first triple-double of the season. the fortunes of the Pelicans often ebb and flow with Holiday, who is arguably the best playmaker on the team. the departure of DeMarcus Cousins has opened up the offense to some degree, and Holiday has enjoyed a great post-All Star break run, averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds over the past 17 games.