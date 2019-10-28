Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Monday
Holiday (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Holiday was scratched from Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee sprain that he suffered the day prior. He'll likely end up being a game-time decision Monday night, but more on his status should come following shootaround in the morning.
