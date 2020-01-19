Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Monday
Holiday (elbow) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.
Holiday has missed the last seven games, but the Pels are continuing to call him day-to-day, and there's hope that Monday could mark his return.
