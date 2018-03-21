Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana

Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers.

Holiday missed Tuesday's contest as a result of an illness, prompting Ian Clark to see 31 minutes, responding with 19 points, four assists and a rebound. More information on Holiday's status should arrive as he and the team ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he ends up sidelined, his next chance to take the floor would arrive Thursday against the Lakers.