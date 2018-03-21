Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana
Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers.
Holiday missed Tuesday's contest as a result of an illness, prompting Ian Clark to see 31 minutes, responding with 19 points, four assists and a rebound. More information on Holiday's status should arrive as he and the team ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he ends up sidelined, his next chance to take the floor would arrive Thursday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 24/8/7 line on Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills box score in victory•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...