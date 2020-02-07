Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Quiet in win
Holiday chipped in nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes Thursday night, as the Pelicans beat the Bulls 125-119.
Most Pelican starters saw light workouts, with the team up by 21 going into the fourth quarter. So while Chicago closed the gap in garbage time, that partially attributed to Holiday's weak night. Nonetheless he is slumping. After scoring at least 12 points in 38 straight games, Holiday now has 11 or less in his past three.
