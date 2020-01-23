Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Quiet versus Spurs

Holiday managed 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Holiday gave it a go as expected after being listed as probable due to the same elbow strain that recently kept him out for seven games. However, he wasn't able to match Monday's impressive performance against Memphis, in which he canned a career-high seven treys. Holiday will try to get back on track during Friday's matchup versus the Nuggets.