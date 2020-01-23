Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Quiet versus Spurs
Holiday managed 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.
Holiday gave it a go as expected after being listed as probable due to the same elbow strain that recently kept him out for seven games. However, he wasn't able to match Monday's impressive performance against Memphis, in which he canned a career-high seven treys. Holiday will try to get back on track during Friday's matchup versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...