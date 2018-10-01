Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Racks up 16 points

Holiday finished with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason loss to the Bulls.

Holiday looked like his usual self, scoring efficiently and making smart passes to his teammates, only accruing one turnover. He averaged a career-high 19.0 PPG last season while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.