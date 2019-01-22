Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Reaches double-double in win

Holiday accumulated 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Apart from his uncharacteristically bad free-throw shooting, Holiday had a solid all-around game, recording his 14th double-double of the season and first of 2019. He's hit just 10 of his past 20 attempts from the line which is concerning, although it's likely Holiday will regress to the mean soon. The veteran guard is a borderline all-star, and is averaging career-bests in point, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and threes per game.