Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records double-double in loss
Holiday posted 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three blocked shots across 38 minutes in Friday's 112-104 loss to the Lakers.
As one of the only confirmed starters entering the game, Holiday performed as expected with a diverse stat line that included a season-high three blocked shots. While the Pelicans' roster is littered with star power, Holiday is the glue that keeps this engine humming, and sub-par performances from the guard are few and far between. The 28-year old should be considered a must-start in all formats.
