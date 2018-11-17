Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records sixth double-double in win
Holiday provided 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Friday's 129-124 win over the Knicks.
Holiday had to shoulder a bit more of the backcourt load when Elfrid Payton (finger) exited the game early. Holiday went right to work with another excellent stat line. Friday's game marks Holiday's third-straight game with double-digit assists. He's arguably one of the most prolific guards in the league at the moment, and an extended absence from Payton will only boost his output higher.
