Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Red-hot from field in defeat

Holiday managed 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 122-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Holiday checked in second only to Anthony Davis in scoring on the night for the Pelicans, parlaying his third strong shooting night over the past four games into a stellar scoring haul. The 28-year-old has posted at least 25 points in each of those games, complementing the offensive contributions with impressive rebound and assist totals. The 28-year-old continues to sport career highs in points (20.9) and dimes (8.7), while his 47.7 percent success rate from the floor is the second highest of his career.