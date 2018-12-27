Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Red-hot from field in defeat
Holiday managed 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 122-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Holiday checked in second only to Anthony Davis in scoring on the night for the Pelicans, parlaying his third strong shooting night over the past four games into a stellar scoring haul. The 28-year-old has posted at least 25 points in each of those games, complementing the offensive contributions with impressive rebound and assist totals. The 28-year-old continues to sport career highs in points (20.9) and dimes (8.7), while his 47.7 percent success rate from the floor is the second highest of his career.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Explodes for 27 points•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: 25 points and 12 dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another solid outing in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Huge game in win over Detroit•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...