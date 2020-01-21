Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Returns with career-best outing

Holiday (elbow) recorded 36 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 126-116 win at Memphis.

Returning from a seven-game absence due to a strained elbow, Holiday didn't miss a beat, as he reached the 35-point mark for the seventh time in his career. Monday's outing marked the first time that Holiday required fewer than 20 shot attempts to reach that scoring benchmark, a testament to his stellar efficiency from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Holiday to replicate this sort of stellar shooting moving forward, however, and the star guard will likely sacrifice some usage once Zion Williamson (knee) enters the mix Wednesday versus San Antonio. Even so, Holiday has previously shown that he can still fill up the stat sheet while playing alongside another high-wattage star in Anthony Davis, so the 29-year-old shouldn't be dismissed as a sell-high candidate.