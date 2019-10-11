Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Friday
Holiday has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Jazz due to a left quad contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It's unclear exactly when Holiday suffered this injury or how severe it is, but chances are the Pelicans are just going to exercise as much caution as possible with their star guard. In his absence, E'TTwaun Moore, J.J. Redick and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should all see extended minutes in the exhibition.
