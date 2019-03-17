Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Monday
Holiday (abdomen) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Holiday will miss his sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a strained abdomen. Frank Jackson will likely continue to see a larger role in his absence. Holiday should be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Magic.
