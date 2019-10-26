Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Saturday

Holiday (knee) will be held out of Saturday's game against Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of the AT&T Sports Network reports.

Holiday sustained a left knee sprain in Friday's loss to the Mavericks and will miss at least one game. Depending on the severity of the injury, which is unclear, there's a chance that Holiday could miss several games. Look for E'Twuan Moore to get the start and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to see an increase in minutes in Holiday's absence.