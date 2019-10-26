Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Saturday
Holiday (knee) will be held out of Saturday's game against Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of the AT&T Sports Network reports.
Holiday sustained a left knee sprain in Friday's loss to the Mavericks and will miss at least one game. Depending on the severity of the injury, which is unclear, there's a chance that Holiday could miss several games. Look for E'Twuan Moore to get the start and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to see an increase in minutes in Holiday's absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Poor shooting performance in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Puts up efficient 16 points•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Playing Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Avoids major injury•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Team-high scoring tally in win•
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...