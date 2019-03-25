Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Tuesday
Holiday (abdomen) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
No surprise here, as the Pelicans are yet to offer much in the way of a progress update on Holiday, who will miss his ninth consecutive contest with an abdominal strain. Expect Frank Jackson to continue to hold onto a significantly larger role so long as Holiday remains out.
