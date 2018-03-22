Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's win

Holiday had 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 win over the Pacers.

Holiday clearly wasn't at his best coming back from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. However, he was able to give it a go, providing solid defense and some timely buckets. Holiday and company are back in action on Thursday versus the lowly Lakers.

