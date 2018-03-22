Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's win
Holiday had 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 win over the Pacers.
Holiday clearly wasn't at his best coming back from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. However, he was able to give it a go, providing solid defense and some timely buckets. Holiday and company are back in action on Thursday versus the lowly Lakers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 24/8/7 line on Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...