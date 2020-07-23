Holiday finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 99-68 win over the Nets.

Holiday didn't have a strong statistical output, but he didn't need to shine as the Pelicans dominated the Nets on both ends of the court. He is expected to have a big role on offense once play resumes, as he was averaging 19.6 points with 6.9 dimes per game when the season got suspended in March. That shouldn't change ahead of the league's restart next week.