Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 11 in loss to Lakers
Holiday accrued 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.
While Holiday has been a top 50 player on the season, his ranking has jumped up into the top 30 over his previous four outings on the back of a few more threes, steals and a slightly more efficient free-throw percentage. He's one of the more well-rounded guards in fantasy, and should be in a decent position down the stretch as the Pelicans continue to chase a playoff berth.
