Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 14 in Tuesday's loss

Holiday scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.

He was the Pelicans' second leading scorer on the night after Anthony Davis played only five minutes due to a minor knee injury, leaving DeMarcus Cousins to shoulder the load in the frontcourt on his own. Holiday's made a solid contribution in the secondary categories so far, but a 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) start from three-point range has put a damper on his offense through four games.