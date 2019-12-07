Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 14 points in 25 minutes

Holiday put up 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in a loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Although Holiday has been filling up the stat sheet this season with 19.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.8 triples and 0.8 blocks per game, the Pelicans now stand at eight losses in a row. If they don't start adding more tallies to the win column soon, a real concern will arise that Holiday could potentially be rested often down the stretch, or even hit the trade market.