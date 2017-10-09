Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 19 in Sunday's win
Holiday scored 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.
Chicago's defense spent their energy futilely trying to contain Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, allowing Holiday to find plenty of open looks on the outside -- a pattern the Pelicans are hoping continues well into the regular season. With Rajon Rondo potentially facing surgery for a sports hernia, Holiday could find himself back at point guard, a role that should give him significant upside in both scoring and assists.
