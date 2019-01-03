Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 20 in loss
Holiday had 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.
Holiday was right in line with his season scoring average, and he reached the 20-point plateau for the third straight game and the fifth time in his last six. Holiday also added one steal in 37 minutes of action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Flawless from charity stripe•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Teases double-double Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Red-hot from field in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Explodes for 27 points•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: 25 points and 12 dimes in loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.