Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 20 in loss

Holiday had 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.

Holiday was right in line with his season scoring average, and he reached the 20-point plateau for the third straight game and the fifth time in his last six. Holiday also added one steal in 37 minutes of action.

