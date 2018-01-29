Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 20 in Sunday's loss

Holiday scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Clippers.

It's the seventh time in the last nine games Holiday has dropped 20 or more points, and he's averaging 22.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch. With DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the rest of the season, look for Holiday's usage and shot attempts to rise in the second half.