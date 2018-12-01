Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 21 in loss
Holiday managed 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a block in 40 minutes Friday against the Heat.
Holiday, who played his second straight game at shooting guard, struggled shooting the ball and was unable to make a three-pointer for the eight time this season. Beyond his dismal 27.9 percent from three, Holiday has been an excellent fantasy option this year, averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game -- all of which would be career-highs. Holiday is a career 35.6 percent three point shooter, so owners can expect him to pick up value as his shot regresses to the mean.
