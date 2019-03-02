Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 21 points in Friday's win

Holiday had 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Suns.

Holiday continues to carry the club both offensively and defensively, though he did struggle with turnovers (six) in this one. While the team has stated its intent to limit Holiday's minutes going forward this season, the high-octane offensive attack facilitates his ability to produce fantasy-friendly stats.