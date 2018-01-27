Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 21 points in victory

Holiday had 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 115-113 victory over Houston.

Holiday once again did a lot of the point guard work as Rajon Rondo only saw 17 minutes of action. Holiday has been a model of consistency this season, having now scored in double-figures in all but three games this season. He has increased his field-goal percentage from 45 percent last season to almost 50 percent this season. DeMarcus Cousins is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles which is going to mean Holiday will likely see an increase in his usage. It will be interesting to see whether this increase reflects negatively on his efficiency.