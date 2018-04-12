Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win

Holiday had 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win over the Spurs.

Holiday was efficient as a scorer, but he did tally nearly as many turnovers (six) as assists. He'll have his hands full defensively in round one versus the Trail Blazers, in particular with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Still, Holiday should be expected to deliver solid stats on both ends, as he is among the most well-rounded contributors at the guard position.