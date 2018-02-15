Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 24 points in 33 minutes
Holiday accounted for 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals across 33 minutes Wednesday in New Orleans' win over Los Angeles.
Holiday is enjoying a career year from a scoring-perspective. He has stepped up to fill the void that resulted from the injury to DeMarcus Cousins, and supplements the performances from star forward Anthony Davis on a nightly basis. There is some room for growth from an efficiency angle, but Holiday has been providing the quality of guard play that the Pelicans are desperate for. He is a valuable fantasy asset moving forward in all formats.
