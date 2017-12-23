Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 24 points in efficient fashion
Holiday contributed 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during a 111-97 win over the Magic on Friday.
Holiday reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last six games in the victory. It's a recent trend as his scoring has picked up this month. After Holiday had just a total of five 20-point efforts across October and November, he has a total of six such efforts across December.
