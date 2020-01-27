Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 25 in Sunday's victory
Holiday supplied 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.
Holiday was listed as probable due to knee soreness but was able to give it a go and provided an impressive performance. His assist totals can likely be expected to remain modest now that Lonzo Ball is operating as the lead guard, but this puts Holiday in position to capitalize on his scoring ability. Overall, he remains one of the league's most well-rounded contributors regardless of position.
