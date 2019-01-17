Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 25 points in loss

Holiday had 25 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday scored 25 points for the second time in the last three games, and he continues to contribute quality stats across every category. This was also the fourth time in the last seven games that Holiday has made at least two threes while connecting on at least 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, so his career-low three-point percentage (33.0) seems to be trending in the right direction.