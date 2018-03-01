Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Holiday had 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Spurs.
Holiday came up huge, scoring with ease down the stretch to help the Pelicans earn their seventh straight victory. The win moved the team to within a half game of the Western Conference's fourth-seeded Spurs, and Holiday and company now have three days to rest up for Sunday's showdown with the Mavericks, which will likely be a high-scoring matchup that's fantasy friendly.
