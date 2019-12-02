Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 26 with no turnovers

Holiday pitched in 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday paced the team in scoring while his assists took a bit of a dip. Lonzo Ball (illness) returned to the lineup following a two-game absence and drew the start in place of Kenrich Williams (ankle), and Holiday has tended to tally fewer assists when playing alongside Ball thus far this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories