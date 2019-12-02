Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 26 with no turnovers

Holiday pitched in 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Thunder.

Holiday paced the team in scoring while his assists took a bit of a dip. Lonzo Ball (illness) returned to the lineup following a two-game absence and drew the start in place of Kenrich Williams (ankle), and Holiday has tended to tally fewer assists when playing alongside Ball thus far this season.