Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 28 and stuffs stat sheet

Holiday exploded for 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four blocks, three steals and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Holiday was phenomenal on both ends, providing extremely efficient scoring while amassing eight dimes versus one turnover. Moreover, he was perhaps even more impressive on the defensive end, where he put the clamps on the Cavaliers and contributed a season high block total. Holiday and company will have a couple days to rest and recover in advance of Friday's matchup versus a Grizzlies club that's competing with New Orleans, among other teams, for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Moreover, Holiday poured in 36 points and drained a career-high seven treys in last Monday's contest against Memphis.