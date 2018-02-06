Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 28 points in Monday's loss

Holiday supplied 28 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

Holiday is averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game during the five tilts since DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) was lost for the remainder of the season. Holiday has gone for 20-plus points in three of those contests, and he will likely look to remain aggressive as the Pelicans hope to hold onto a playoff spot. Next up is Wednesday's bout with the uptempo, small-ball Pacers, followed by a road matchup with his former team (76ers) on Friday.